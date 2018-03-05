News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics
03-05-2018
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed a live mashup of classic songs by John Lennon and Van Halen as part of their March 2 concert at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba, Brazil, and video from the event is streaming online.

During the band introductions in the middle of the set, Dave Grohl acknowledged keyboardist Rami Jaffee as the musician began playing the opening chords to Lennon's iconic 1971 song, "Imagine", while Grohl sang the lyrics to Van Halen's 1984 hit, "Jump."

Inspired by a 2010 YouTube mashup of the tunes by DJ Mighty Mike, the Foos shared footage of their rehearsal while giving a shout-out to the original, saying "Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good...see you out there....(I'll learn the words by then, I swear). Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado (Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too)."

The DJ shared the Foos performance on Facebook, writing "Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just covered my 2010 mashup between Lennon and Van Halen and they thank me in the credits! Now I can die peacefully!"

The best-selling single of Lennon's solo career, "Imagine" topped the charts in several countries around the world while reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, while "Jump" from Van Halen's "1984" album remains the band's only No. 1 US single. Check out the mashup here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online

Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes'

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

David Bowie Is Coming To An End After 5 Years

Alice Cooper Still Driven and Not Slowing Down At 70

Led Zeppelin Icon Robert Plant Rocks Late Night TV

Jack White Expanded His Horizons With New Album

Rob Zombie Announced Limited Edition Box Set And Live Album

5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On The Duality Of Fame

Portugal. The Man On Mention Of Native Alaskans At Grammys

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

• more

Page Too News Stories
Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake

Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death

DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future

Lorde Covers Frank Ocean And Debuts New Music At Tour Opener

Jay-Z Tops Diddy on Forbes Hip-Hop's Wealthiest List

'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks

Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty Do New Track 'Solitaire'

Blake Shelton's Releases 'I Lived It' Video

Chris Brown Goes Mad Max For 'Tempo' Video

Kelly Clarkson Says Stranger Changed Her Life

Flo Rida Releases 'Dancer' Music Video

MAX Talks Unlikely Collaboration with Rancid's Tim Armstrong: Watch

Jaden Smith No Longer Drake and Kanye West's Little Hommie

Cardi B Struts Her Stuff To Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain'

Pink's 'Whatever You Want' Video Features Intimate Family Footage

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.