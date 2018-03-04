Rob Zombie Announced Limited Edition Box Set And Live Album

It will include audiophile-quality 180-gram LPs of all of Zombie's studio albums - from 1998's "Hellbilly Deluxe" to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" - and two remix records, including 1999's "American Made Music To Strip By" and 2012's "Mondo Sex Head."

The set also features three live albums: 2007's "Zombie Live" and 2015's "Spookshow International: Live", plus the brand new "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live", which captures Zombie performing the 1995 White Zombie album of the same name at Riot Fest Chicago in 2016.

The box set presents an individually hand-painted, 1970s-style Creeper Robot mask displayed behind a transparent plastic window and easily accessible for wearing. In addition, the collection's exclusive bonus items include an eight gigabyte Creeper Robot USB stick with the set's complete audio in 44.1kHz/16-bit uncompressed digital audio files for personal use; five high quality illustration lithographs newly commissioned by Zombie, including one autographed by the rocker; a Zombie-designed turntable mat; and a microfiber cleaning cloth for the collection's LPs.

With the exception of 2010's "Hellbilly Deluxe 2", 10 Zombie albums will also be available individually on standard vinyl, while "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live" will also be released on CD and digitally on March 30. Read more here.