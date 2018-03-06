Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour

The 2018 shows mark the follow-up to the pair's "Twins Of Evil" tour in 2012, with the rockers exclaiming "They said it couldn't happen again!" The 29-date summer series - which will begin in Detroit, MI on July 11 - mixes headline shows with festival appearances at Wisconsin's Rock USA event on July 13, Heavy Montreal on July 28 and Maine's Impact Music Festival on July 29.

Ticket presales will begin Monday, March 19 with general public seats on sale Saturday, March 24. As part of the summer shows, fans will be able to take part in Ticketmaster's Ticket To Rock 2018: 1 ticket gets you into see Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson, plus other shows like Godsmack / Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch / Breaking Benjamin. Shows vary by market; for more details, visit ticketmaster.com.

Zombie's most recent studio release is 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser", while Manson continues to perform behind 2017's "Heaven Upside Down" set. See the dates and read more here.