Pearl Jam Star To Be Honored At MusiCares Concert For Recovery

The music industry charity is recognizing the rocker for his significant dedication to, and support of, MusiCares and his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process.

"Recovery is a journey that you take each day, and mine has been affirming from a musical standpoint and a community perspective," says McCready. "To be able to raise funds for MusiCares and the critical addiction recovery work they do for music people across the country all year long is humbling, and it speaks to the way we can come together to help those in need."

The Concert For Recovery will feature performances by Slash, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Mike Ness and Barrett Martin, while the evening will close with a special performance by McCready and friends.

A live auction will feature a one-of-a-kind Nixon Chris Cornell Sentry timepiece that is touring to Nixon's flagship retail locations in London and Paris in the spring. Read more here.