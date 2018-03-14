|
Paramore Rock NBA Star Stephen Curry's 30th Birthday Party
(Radio.com) NBA All-Star Stephen Curry turns 30 today (March 14), and earlier this week he celebrated the milestone with a birthday party in San Francisco. Steph's wife Ayesha Curry planned the event and recruited Paramore to perform on the main stage. The Golden State Warriors point guard shared a selfie with frontwoman Hayley Williams to his Instagram story and Paramore posted some video from their set at the soiree. "Been on a top secret mission for bday boy @stephencurry30 who turns 30 in a couple days thank you @ayeshacurry for the invite! #basketballjones #tallfriends," the band wrote. Various Paramore fan accounts gathered footage from the party, including a clip of Williams singing "Happy Birthday" to the NBA great. See some highlights from the evening here.
