Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests
(Radio.com) Jason Aldean is going home, and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. The country star has revealed a massive gig at Atlanta's SunTrust Park. The show will feature special guests Hootie and the Blowfish, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina. Tickets for the show go on sale March 23, with a special presale set for March 20. Get concert details right here. Aldean made the announcement on social media. See the tweet along with the announcement video for the very special hometown show here.
