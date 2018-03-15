Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

The band was on their way to a stop on their Touritto Supreme USA Tour with Cold Kingdom when the accident happened. Luckily no one was injured but the band lost all of their personal possessions in the fire.

They had this to say, "First and foremost, we want to let everyone know that everyone in Sleep Signals is safe. As many of you know, our tour vehicle caught fire on Saturday and is a total loss. As of right now, we are in the process of trying to figure out how to continue the tour and rejoin our tour mates, Cold Kingdom. The fire completely destroyed our van and all of the contents in it, including most of our personal belongings. We are currently scrambling to get everything back together to get back onto the tour as soon as possible. As much as we'd like to do this on our own, the losses we've incurred are too great for us to handle without help. We are asking all fans and friends to please share this release and if you can help the band, please do so by buying merchandise from these places below and attending the upcoming shows. Here are a few links if you'd like to contribute to help us get back on the road:." See the GoFundMe page here.