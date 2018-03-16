|
Beck Releases New 'Up All Night' Oliver Remix And Adds Dates
.
(Radio.com) Beck wants to give you more. The iconic alt-rock "Loser" has revealed a handful of new North American summer tour dates, including his first headlining show at New York's Madison Square Garden. He will be performing with a variety of special guests along the tour, including Oh Wonder and Jenny Lewis. The new slate of dates kick off July 7 in Detroit, MI. Beck has also revealed a new remix of "Up All Night" by electronic duo, Oliver. The smooth new version turns up the '80s pop aesthetics for a kicky and fun interpretation of the tune taken from his latest album, Colors. See Beck's updated tour itinerary and listen to the Oliver remix of "Up All Night" here.
He will be performing with a variety of special guests along the tour, including Oh Wonder and Jenny Lewis. The new slate of dates kick off July 7 in Detroit, MI.
Beck has also revealed a new remix of "Up All Night" by electronic duo, Oliver. The smooth new version turns up the '80s pop aesthetics for a kicky and fun interpretation of the tune taken from his latest album, Colors.
See Beck's updated tour itinerary and listen to the Oliver remix of "Up All Night" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.