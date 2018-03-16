Beck Releases New 'Up All Night' Oliver Remix And Adds Dates

He will be performing with a variety of special guests along the tour, including Oh Wonder and Jenny Lewis. The new slate of dates kick off July 7 in Detroit, MI.

Beck has also revealed a new remix of "Up All Night" by electronic duo, Oliver. The smooth new version turns up the '80s pop aesthetics for a kicky and fun interpretation of the tune taken from his latest album, Colors.

See Beck's updated tour itinerary and listen to the Oliver remix of "Up All Night" here.