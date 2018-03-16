Die Hard 4-Year-Old Slayer Fan Denied By Father

"Carrie McFall, she's VERY cross with me right now she's not even as big a Slayer fan as I am!!," wrote the dad on his Facebook in a post that has been embraced by even the grimmest metal fans.

"She's only heard a couple guitar solos here n there while I'm working in the shop, she only likes them cuz I like them," he continued. "But yeah, she's mad at me#futureMetalHead." The clip, shot in a car, starts with the little girl telling her dad several times, "I just wanna go see Slayer."

"You can't go see Slayer, baby. You're too little," he replies. After a pause, he asks, "Are you mad at me?" and then his daughter bursts into tears. "Aw, don't cry. C'mon. Don't cry, Baby, they don't let little kids in there. Slayer's not for little kids."

The dad tries to placate his daughter by asking her if she wants to go see Cinderella or Mickey Mouse instead, but the child remains inconsolable. "Man, this isn't good," he concludes. "We got a diehard Slayer fan at four years old. I'm in big trouble."

Slayer's final North American tour launches May 10 in San Diego, California and wraps up August 26 in San Jose, California. Watch the hilarious video here.