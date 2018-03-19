News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set
03-19-2018
Rob Zombie

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie has released a stream of a video promo preview for his forthcoming career-spanning 15LP vinyl box set ahead of its release on March 30th.

The limited-edition box set (1,000 copies worldwide) delivers audiophile-quality 180-gram LPs of all of Zombie's studio albums - from 1998's "Hellbilly Deluxe" to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" - and two remix records, including 1999's "American Made Music To Strip By" and 2012's "Mondo Sex Head."

The set also features three live albums: 2007's "Zombie Live" and 2015's "Spookshow International: Live", plus the brand new "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live", which captures Zombie performing the 1995 White Zombie album of the same name at Riot Fest Chicago in 2016.

The box set presents an individually hand-painted, 1970s-style Creeper Robot mask displayed behind a transparent plastic window and easily accessible for wearing. In addition, the collection's exclusive bonus items include an eight gigabyte Creeper Robot USB stick with the set's complete audio in 441kHz/16-bit uncompressed digital audio files for personal use; five high quality illustration lithographs newly commissioned by Zombie, including one autographed by the rocker; a Zombie-designed turntable mat; and a microfiber cleaning cloth for the collection's LPs.

With the exception of 2010's "Hellbilly Deluxe 2", 10 Zombie albums will also be available individually on standard vinyl, while "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live" will also be released on CD and digitally on March 30 - as can be seen in a newly-issued video. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rob Zombie News

