Liam Gallagher's Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Streaming Online

The Britpop star's appearance at the city's Hipódromo de San Isidro is part of a world tour in support of his solo debut, "As You Were." Gallagher's hour-long, 14-song performance mixed Oasis classics with tracks from his solo effort, including the project's lead single, "Wall Of Glass."

The three-day event - which saw appearances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers and Royal Blood, among others - was cut short when the third and final day (March 18) was cancelled due to severe weather including heavy storms, lightning, and winds that cancelled sets by Pearl Jam, LCD Soundsystem, David Byrne and many more acts. Read more and stream the set here.