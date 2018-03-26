Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford

Iommi and Halford recently took part in a photo shoot for Metal Hammer and the Sabbath guitarist reportedly expressed his desire to work with the Metal God, according to Loudwire)

"We've talked about [working together] for ages," Iommi said. "When the time's right it would be nice to write a track or two, or whatever. I'd like to do that. It's nice to work with people that you respect and like."

If it happens, this wouldn't be the first time the metal legends joined up. Halford had previously filled in as a vocalist for Black Sabbath on a few occasions. Read about that here.