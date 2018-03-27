Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Tipton stepped away from performing live with the band due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease but made a surprise appearance with the band at the New Jersey stop of their current North American tour where he performed the classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" with the band.

Glenn was asked about during an interview and said, "It's just amazing to get, first of all, support from the band. The texts and emails from all over world, and to hear the audience was very emotional. You don't like to see a grown man cry, but we did." Check out the full interview here.