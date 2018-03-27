Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Have Intimate Nashville Wedding

Morris wore a custom-made dress by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker, reports People. The wedding gown was short in the front with a long train, and it was modeled after the outfit Morris' mom wore at her own wedding.

The happy couple shared several images of their special day on social media following the outdoor ceremony. Morris and Hurd both moved to Nashville to pursue careers as songwriters. They met in the writing room and penned several songs together, including Tim McGraw's 'Last Turn Home," which was featured on his 2014 release Sundown Heaven Town. Read more here.