Rob Zombie Releases Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Preview Video

"Astro-Creep: 2000" was the fourth and final studio album by the band Zombie co-founded in New York in 1985 with his girlfriend at the time, bassist Sean Yseult.

Aided by success of the single, "More Human Than Human", the group's best-selling record peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies. Following their 1998 breakup, the singer launched his solo career the same year with "Hellbilly Deluxe."

Zombie's latest studio album was 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser", which debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200.

Zombie is teaming up with Marilyn Manson for a North America run this summer on a trek billed as The "Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour." here.