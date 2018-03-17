Rainbow Streaming New Single 'Waiting For A Sign'

The band's first original track since 1996 - with new vocalist Ronnie Romero - is featured on the 2 CD/DVD package that captures the group in concert over three 2017 shows in the UK.

"Memories In Rock II" combines new live versions of classic tracks from Blackmore's time with both Deep Purple and Rainbow alongside backstage footage and interviews with the entire revamped Rainbow lineup.

The set marks the follow-up to 2016's "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which delivered the legendary guitarist's return to the rock stage for the first time in two decades.

"Rainbow is part of my life, as is Deep Purple," explains Blackmore. "I just got back together for a few shows because I wanted to have a blast on the Strat. That's always good fun but it's not something I will do all the time. I might do another couple of shows. Japan wants us and a lot of other places. Blackmore's Night is really my main music - that's much more challenging. It's not so easy to play."

Rainbow will launch the project with a series of live dates in April, including shows in Russia, Finland, Germany and the Czech Republic. Listen to the new song - here.