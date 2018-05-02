Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

The two weekend long music festival featuring over 125 bands across eight stages will be taking place this year on October 5-7 and October 12-14 at Zilker Park.

Additional highlights for the event will include performances from Prince's iconic backing band The Revolution, Deftones, Manchester Orchestra, The Breeders, Houndmouth, Sharon Van Etten, Elle King, and Greta Van Fleet. Find more details and tickets here.