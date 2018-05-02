|
Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival
.
Metallica, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Arctic Monkeys lead the headliners lineup for the 17th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival this Rocktober. The two weekend long music festival featuring over 125 bands across eight stages will be taking place this year on October 5-7 and October 12-14 at Zilker Park. Additional highlights for the event will include performances from Prince's iconic backing band The Revolution, Deftones, Manchester Orchestra, The Breeders, Houndmouth, Sharon Van Etten, Elle King, and Greta Van Fleet. Find more details and tickets here.
