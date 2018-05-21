News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more
05-21-2018
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine gave a surprise acoustic performance for fans in Argentina. The thrash icon was in the country on a business meeting and word got out to fans. He appeared outside the Park Hyatt Hotel and playing a couple songs for the crowd. Read more and see video here.

Chris Cornell received a special tribute from Alice in Chains during their set at the Rock on The Range festival on Friday. The band performed Soundgarden's "Hunted Down" and "Boot Camp" to mark the first anniversary of the singer's death. See some fan filmed footage here

UCR reports that after British Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Sir Elton John serenaded the happy couple with a four song set at a luncheon reception hosted by the Queen. Read more here

Greta Van Fleet shared some big news with Loudwire while at the Rock On The Range festival this past weekend. Jake Kiszka had this to say about their upcoming debut album, "We're in the mixing process, so it's going to be quite soon. We're wrapping it up, so we're hoping to release that in late summer. Absolutely, this year." Read more here.

Chickenfoot made their first performance together in over two years during the fifth annual "Acoustic-4-A-Cure" benefit concert last week at the Fillmore in San Francisco. The supergroup featuring Sammy Hagar, his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, took the stage during the charity event. Watch videos from the jam here

Nine Inch Nails are the first act to be announced for the upcoming Louder Than Life fest at Champions Park in Louisville, Kentucky over the Sept. 28, 29 and 30 weekend. Trent and co will be headlining with more acts to be announced.

Flotsam And Jetsam have released an official lyric video for "Monkey Wrench". The song comes from the group's self-titled album. Watch the new clip here

An Evening Of Music & Conversation with Halestorm will be taking place on May 31st at 7 PM, at Sony Hall, in New York City. The announcement reads in part, "Join us for a unique opportunity to be part of the studio audience at this intimate conversation with Grammy Award-winning rockers Halestorm! We'll sit down with lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith to talk about their current tour, new projects, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short exclusive performance." More details here

The New Roses full set from their recent live broadcast for the German television show Rockpalast (Rock Palace) had been posted online. Watch it here

