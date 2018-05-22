News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video
05-22-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" track, "Dream No More", at the second of two shows at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 11, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The show marked the final date of the group's European tour in support of their tenth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its late 2016 release to deliver the group their sixth US chart-topper.

Following a summer break, Metallica will begin a fall arena tour of North America in Madison, WI on September 2nd. Watch an online stream of the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

