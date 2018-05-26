Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Collen reportedly was forced to leave the band's tour with Journey due to a family emergency, according to some media reports and the group once again recruited Trixter's Steve Brown to fill in. Brown played several shows with the band a few years ago while Vivian Campbell us undergoing treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Aside from Trixter, Brown is also a member of Rubix Kube: The Eighties Strike Back Show, who shared some photographs and their excitement about Steve playing with Def Leppard.

They wrote, "Yes, that is our very own band brother and axeman, STEVE BROWN, filling in for Phil Collen of the one and only DEF LEPPARD tonight at Hershey Park in PA! We couldn't be more thrilled for him or more proud! When it comes to shredding it on the guitar, Stevo is an ANIMAL! Way to got, Stevo!" See the photos here.