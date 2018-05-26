News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour
05-26-2018
.
Nick Mason

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the legendary UK band on a fall tour of the UK and Europe following his rare club appearances that marked Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London.

The 21-date, month-long run, which will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on September 2, follows a series of four London club shows this past week that saw Mason present material from six of Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first seven albums - from their 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn" to 1972's "Obscured By Clouds."

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." See dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

