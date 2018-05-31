Asking Alexandria Share Special Acoustic Video

The band filmed the clip earlier this year during a visit to the US Marine Corps base at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan. They had this to say, "In remembrance on Memorial Day, we're excited to release a new acoustic version of Someone, Somewhere.

"We hope our friends, families and fans around the globe will join us in thanking the incredible servicemen and women around the world that dedicate their lives to keeping us all safe and free from harm. This is for you. We thank you!" Watch the video here.