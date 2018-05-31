|
John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour
(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will bring his "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies" tour to Canada this fall. The Indiana rocker will perform classic tracks alongside tunes from his 2017 album over the course of the two-month run, which will open in Moncton, NB on September 26. Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets are underway now and will run until Thursday, May 31 at 10:00pm local time; general public seats will go on sale beginning Friday, June 1 at 10:00am local time. See the dates here.
