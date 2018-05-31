John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will bring his "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies" tour to Canada this fall. The Indiana rocker will perform classic tracks alongside tunes from his 2017 album over the course of the two-month run, which will open in Moncton, NB on September 26.



The project sees Mellencamp working with country legend Carlene Carter, who opened every show of his acclaimed 2015-2016 Plain Spoken tour. The singer's 23rd album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies", peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200. Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets are underway now and will run until Thursday, May 31 at 10:00pm local time; general public seats will go on sale beginning Friday, June 1 at 10:00am local time. See the dates here.