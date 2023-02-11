.

The Who Share 'Baba O'Riley' Video from Live At Wembley

Bruce Henne | 02-11-2023

The Who Share 'Baba O'Riley' Video from Live At Wembley Cover art

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming video of a 2019 performance of their 1971 classic, "Baba O'Riley", from the forthcoming package, "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley."

The opening track from "Who's Next" is one of twenty songs the band delivered during their only UK date on the "Moving On" Tour, which saw them accompanied by the Isobel Griffiths Orchestra while performing material from all eras in the group's history.

The July 6, 2019 show also marked The Who's first headline performance at the famed London stadium in 40 years.

Due March 31, "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley" will be available in multiple formats, including as a limited edition yellow, orange and red 3LP set, triple black vinyl, and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos; in addition, all formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.

The band will resume "The Who Hits Back!" tour in Spain in June.

Watch the 2019 performance of "Baba O'Riley" here.

