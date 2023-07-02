All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day

(2911) An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood is coming to a theater near you this coming November, featuring star-studded performances of Greenwood's career hit songs. This one-night-only event will premiere in movie theaters across the United States over Veterans Day 2023 weekend, Sunday, November 12, just in time to honor those who served this great nation.

Also, as a part of the event, Concerts 4 A Cause, a 501c3 organization, has teamed up with Greenwood to allow the public to sponsor a veteran and their guest/caregiver to enjoy the spectacular live concert event.

Tickets to see this amazing tribute concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4, via Fathom Events. MEANTIME, viewers can get their tickets first by going to AdoptAVet.com, and American companies are encouraged to Sponsor a Theatre for $5,000.

"On the night we filmed this special I was overwhelmed and overjoyed at the same time. I couldn't believe so many great artists came to honor my music. On top of that, my entire family sat in the front row to witness this magical evening with me. I could not have been prouder," says Greenwood, who is a Grammy award winner. "Now, to share that special night with veterans, first responders, and country music fans with this premiere presentation in theaters is a perfect way to celebrate my forty-year career, which has included honoring so many of them."

An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood will premiere in movie theaters on Sunday, November 12, and will include performances by Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Michael W. Smith + The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, Jamey Johnson, Gavin DeGraw, Scott Stapp of Creed, Crystal Gayle, Sam Moore + T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin + Debby Boone, Mark Wills, Home Free, The Frontmen, Ty Herndon + Janie Fricke, and more!

Everyone was thrilled to be a part of the tribute to Lee Greenwood - a country music icon whose songs have been cherished for years. Each artist graced the stage performing one of Lee's songs or their own hits. More than twenty artists, forty years of hits, and a sold-out arena proved that 'America's patriot' Lee Greenwood continues to shine and impact lives everywhere he goes.

"It's like attending the Grand Ole Opry, but amplified to the next level," shared Jerry Hayes of Huntsville's WHNT. "Where else can you see so many stars take the stage and play for a sold-out crowd? The audience remained on their feet throughout the night. They not only enjoyed the music but also felt an overwhelming surge of patriotic pride that swept across the arena, particularly during songs like Greenwood's signature anthem, "God Bless the USA."

