Brett Young Goes 'Back To Jesus' With New Song and Reveal Album Details

Album art

(fcc) Multi-PLATINUM Country star Brett Young today uncovers plans for Across The Sheets, his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, August 4 via BMLG Records. Young says the title of the eight-track album is a recurring theme throughout the lyrics the new songs, inspired by "the person you want to share everything with, the one you lay your head down with every night."

In celebration of the announcement, Brett released the brand-new track "Back To Jesus," an up-tempo tune about faith and forgiveness and the person that is "an answer to a prayer I never prayed, and now somehow I have everything I never even knew I wanted."

Across The Sheets is a compilation of new and old, kicking off with Brett's newest swoon-worthy single, "Dance With You," which is set to impact Country radio on Monday, June 26. The song earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date and has garnered more than 23 million streams to date. In keeping with the theme of Across The Sheets, "Dance With You" honors his wife, Taylor - "They say, 'life's a dance,' and if that's the truth, I only wanna dance with you."

The album also includes a fresh take on some familiar favorites, including a cover of the heartbreaking 1994 classic that inspired Brett to pursue a career in Country music, Tim McGraw's "Don't Take The Girl" and a re-record of one of the most beloved songs from his hit-filled self-titled debut album, "You Ain't Here to Kiss Me."

"I really dug deep with my writing over the pandemic. Across The Sheets is by far the most adventurous I've ever gotten thematically and lyrically. I hope people hear my evolution as a songwriter and artist because I'm really proud of how much I allowed myself to pull back the curtain and let people see more of my life through my music," says Young. "We've been playing the new songs on tour and to see how fans have already connected with them is truly special."

Additionally, tickets are on sale to the public today for Young's DANCE WITH YOU Tour, which kicks off September 14 in Pennsylvania with special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer. Young recently wrapped his 17-city 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1,headlining run with a hometown show at L.A.'s legendary Greek Theatre, just miles from where he grew up in Southern California. On July 6, he will hit the road again for Sam Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour with Lilly Rose

Across the Sheets Track List:

"Dance With You" (Written by Brett Young, Jordan Minton, Jimmy Robbins)

"Let Go Too Soon" (Written by Brett Young, Chris LaCorte, Jon Nite)

"Back To Jesus" (Written by Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Jon Nite)

"Uncomfortable" (Written by Brett Young, Ryan Marrone, Jon Nite)

"Love Goes On" (Written by Brett Young, Sam Ellis, Julia Michaels)

"I Did This To Me" (Written by Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Gabe Simon)

"You Ain't Here to Kiss Me" (2022) (Written by Brett Young, Matt Alderman, Tiffany Goss)

"Don't Take the Girl" (Written by Larry Johnson, Craig Martin)

Related Stories

Brett Young Revisits 'You Ain't Here To Kiss Me'

Brett Young Announces 5 Tour 3 2 1 and New Version Of Song

Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau

Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know' Goes 8 X Platinum

More Brett Young News