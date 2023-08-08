Carly Pearce Announces The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce announces her North American headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, kicking off October 5 at The Town Hall in New York City. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 10+ city tour will continue through cities like Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Detroit and more before concluding on November 18 in Detroit. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will join Pearce as support on select dates.

In tandem with the tour announcement, Pearce also reveals the upcoming August 11 release of her brand new song "Country Music Made Me Do It" via Big Machine Records. An upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre, the song chronicles Pearce's long standing relationship to country music and the impact it has had on her life.

Ahead of the tour, the Carly Pearce Official Fan Club launches today, offering fans the opportunity to stay directly in the know with their favorite artist - along with an exclusive fan club pre-sale from Tuesday, August 8 at 10am local through Thursday, August 10 at 10pm local where they can utilize their unique pre-sale code for both tickets and VIP Experiences on the tour. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 11 at 10am local time.

The Carly Pearce Official Fan Club offers two tiers of access with offerings ranging from an exclusive newsletter from Pearce, online store discounts, access to behind the scenes content, as well as pre-sale ticket and pre-sale VIP Experience access codes.

Carly Pearce - The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

^Adam Doleac

*Hannah Ellis

+No support

Date City Venue

October 5, 2023 New York, NY The Town Hall^

October 6, 2023 Boston, MA House of Blues^

October 7, 2023 Silver Spring, MD The Filmore^

October 12, 2023 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

October 13, 2023 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre*

October 14, 2023 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino+

October 20, 2023 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues^

October 21, 2023 Augusta, GA Miller Theater^

October 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^

November 1, 2023 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

November 2, 2023 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center^

November 18, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore ^

