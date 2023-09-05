Carly Pearce Expands Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

(fcc) Carly Pearce is expanding her North American headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour with the announcement of three new dates in Tacoma, Chicago and Grand Rapids.

Additionally, Ford Bronco is joining the 15-city tour as a presenting sponsor. The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour kicks off October 5 in New York City and make stops in Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on November 18 in Detroit.

The exclusive Carly Pearce Official Fan Club pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 6 at 10am local time. General tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday, September 8 at 10am local time.

The tour will feature Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis as support on select dates. As previously announced, Conundrum Wines will join the tour as a presenting sponsor.

Additionally, the highly anticipated music video for Pearce's rising single "We Don't Fight Anymore" will make its world premiere tomorrow morning, September 6. Released June 16 to widespread acclaim, the single, which features Chris Stapleton, marks the dawn of a new musical chapter for Pearce.

In August, Pearce released "Country Music Made Me Do It," an upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre chronicling Pearce's long-standing relationship to country music and the impact it has had on her life.

A four-time ACM Award-winner, Pearce recently hosted the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors for the third year in a row, where she also performed. Held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23, the ceremony will air Monday, September 18 at 8-10pm ET/PT on FOX.

October 5, 2023 - New York, NY - The Town Hall#

October 6, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues#

October 7, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore#

October 12, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

October 13, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

October 14, 2023 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino+

October 20, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues#

October 21, 2023 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater#

October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern#

November 1, 2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

November 2, 2023 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center#

November 4, 2023 - Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino #

November 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

November 17, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe Live #

November 18, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore #

