Carly Pearce Debuts Big On Country Radio

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce continues to flourish into her next musical chapter, with her new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton officially impacting Country radio on June 20 and earning an impressive 95 first-week total station adds - Pearce's biggest add date of her career thus far.
Reacting to the achievement, Pearce shared on Instagram: "Country radio, you've always allowed me to be unapologetically me. Thank you for this, I'm so grateful & honestly blown away."
"We Don't Fight Anymore" - released June 16 via Big Machine Records - also received widespread support across streaming and industry partners, including key playlists and playlist covers across Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube and more.
