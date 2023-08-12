Carly Pearce Delivers 'Country Music Made Me Do It'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce releases brand new song "Country Music Made Me Do It" via Big Machine Records. An upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre, the song chronicles Pearce's long-standing relationship to country music and the impact it has had on her life.
"'Country Music Made Me Do It' is the essence of this next chapter for me," Pearce shared recently. "I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can't wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music."
Tickets are now available for Pearce's North American headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, kicking off October 5 at The Town Hall in New York City. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 10+ city tour will continue through cities like Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on November 18 in Detroit. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will join Pearce as support on select dates.
"I'm SO excited to bring the 'Country Music Made Me Do It' Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally," Pearce added.
