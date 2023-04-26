CHAMPS Deliver New Album 'Ride The Morning Glass'

(BMG) Ride The Morning Glass, the fourth studio album from UK indie duo CHAMPS - brothers Michael and David Champion - is out now via BMG.
A unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, Ride The Morning Glass is studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations. Produced by James Thorpe, the album was recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios. The studio still features some incredible equipment - "museum pieces" - such as the Russian synth you'll hear played, in reverse, on "Adeleine." "It was a musical free-for-all," says Michael: "We have always been analog nerds and now we are finally able to indulge it..."
Ride The Morning Glass sees CHAMPS achieve the level of creative involvement they've always dreamed of. With time (songs were collected over five years), space (the aforementioned Red Squirrel studios), and as many vintage analog synths as they could get their hands on, they were able finally to produce the sound they heard in their heads - a sound that unites past and present and conjures up a thousand dreamlike associations.
RIDE THE MORNING GLASS TRACKLIST
My Baby Lorraine
Rosie Rosie
All The Wrong Places
Hidden In The Dark
Deadly Son Of Hollywood
Adeleine
33
The Morning Mist
It's Not The Radio
What Heaven Is Looking For
Things I Don't Know About
Where My Heartbeat Likes The Wildlife
Take Me Home
