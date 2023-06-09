Drake Joins J Hus For New Single 'Who Told You'

(Epic) After a three-year hiatus, London rapper J Hus set the scene ablaze with his single "It's Crazy" just a few weeks ago, which earned him a Top 15 across the Official UK Singles Charts. But the darling of UK Rap is only just getting started. Known for his infectious bangers, he now releases "Who Told You" featuring Drake. Produced by P2J, it's yet another track that will further cement J Hus' influence.

"Who Told You" showcases Hus' unmatched talent for creating supreme shutting-down-the-block party music. This is the energy Hus once again awards his listeners. But just when you think it couldn't get any better, no other than Drake emerges, and with his effortless rap flow he hands the track the final stamp to become the unrivalled summer anthem of 2023.

The long overdue collaboration offers a full circle moment for these two music titans. During his sold-out London show at the O3 aka O2 Arena on April 5th, 2019, Drake welcomed Hus home in the most epic way possible by inviting him on stage in front of 20,000 screaming fans - a truly emotional and celebratory night for fans.

"They need that music. They need his presence" - Aubrey Graham

From appearing at a Section Boyz gig in 2016 to freestyling on Charlie Sloth's iconic "Fire In The Booth" to jumping on remixes with the likes of Headie One and Dave, the rapper's affinity for UK music is nothing new. But Drakeneeds no introduction - his impressive discography speaks volumes for itself. Boasting seven studio albums, numerous mixtapes, compilation albums and EP's, a multitude of Billboard #1's and platinum and gold certified singles, as well as an extensive list of collaborations with artists such as Rihanna, Eminem, Future, Lil Wayne and many others, Drake is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists in the world.

Produced by Fumes (Rimzee, MoStack) and The Elements (Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Headie One), previous track "It's Crazy" arrived with a frenetic visual directed by Taz Tron Delix (Stormzy, Headie One, Calvin Harris). Hus rolls up in a black Mercedes Benz, a throwback to the iconic "came in a black Benz / left in a white one" lyric from Common Sense single "Did You See," surrounded by a legion of friends. The lyrics hit direct - Hus peering intently into the camera before there's a dusty battle with figures of authority. On a wall there's the spray-painted phrase "Don't Say Militancy" - the catchphrase Hus has shared on his socials in the run up to the song's release.

Coincidentally, the release of "It's Crazy" came just days after the six-year anniversary of "Common Sense." A record that flew in off the back of generation-defining street rap tracks from Hus - "Dem Boy Paigon," "Lean and Bop," and "Friendly" - that proved he could make a crowd dance, and cause mayhem in the process: a brand new feat for the UK music scene. Just over three years have passed since Hus released Big Conspiracy - his fourteen track second album that netted him a BRIT Award for Best British Male. Now more than six years have gone since Common Sense turned ears and cemented him as a rap champ; and in between both albums, he nabbed multiple features on award-winning, best-selling records from some of the music industry's most historic artists (Dave, Skepta, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran). Yet the demand for new music from Hus off the back of his previous two albums is so high that his return feels like a long sought after homecoming for a deeply revered leader.

The stage is set. The man has many names - Uju Militer, The Farda, Ezmalay, The Ugliest (so named after his clothing brand of the same name). But there's only one J Hus.

