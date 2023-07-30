Emily Ann Robert Shares New Track 'Chickens'

(117) Emily Ann Robert's new song "Chickens" has hatched from her upcoming full-length album, Can't Hide Country. After an exciting fan build-up on digital platforms, the song represents a motling from the pop-country feathers of her past music to a new, traditional country sound, integrating styles the artist grew up on in East Tennessee including bluegrass, gospel and folk.
This alluring single is an untraditional and refreshing departure from conventional love songs, embracing Emily Ann's southern charm and clever innuendos that resonate particularly well with newlyweds, igniting a playful spark that they just can't resist. After being cooped up for so long during the last few years, who wouldn't want to get out and dance to this high-paced ditty? "This track is funny, energetic and playful and always a hit when we play it live," Emily Ann said.
"Chickens" was written by Emily Ann alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Trent Willmon and hit songwriter Paul Overstreet. The duo is just a sneak peek of the noteworthy collaborations on the album Roberts has incubated which also includes Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Jeremy Spillman, Parker Welling and more.
We go to bed with the chickens
Then we act like night owls
You know who ain't doing no sleeping
When were switching that light out
Ain't no dreaming under these covers
Ain't no keeping hands off of each other
Wake up in the morning tired as the dickens
Even though we go to bed with the chickens
Emily Ann's upcoming album Can't Hide Country, out September 22, is her first full-length release and is a testament to her unwavering dedication to crafting authentic country music that's reminiscent of her upbringing. Having co-written 12 out of the 13 songs, Emily Ann has woven together a collection of songs that beautifully reflect her journey as both an artist and a young woman navigating life's triumphs and tribulations. With Can't Hide Country, she delivers a refreshing blend of traditional country elements and modern sensibilities, capturing the essence of the genre while adding her own unique touch.
Emily Ann Roberts Announces 'Can't Hid Country' Album
Emily Ann Roberts' Sold-Out Show At Nashville's Station Inn Kickstarted A Memorable CMA Fest
Emily Ann Roberts Shares Romantic New Single 'Infinity'
Emily Ann Roberts Premieres 'He Set Her Off' Video
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show
Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album
Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live
Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video
Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour
New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts
Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters