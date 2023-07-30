Emily Ann Robert Shares New Track 'Chickens'

Album art

(117) Emily Ann Robert's new song "Chickens" has hatched from her upcoming full-length album, Can't Hide Country. After an exciting fan build-up on digital platforms, the song represents a motling from the pop-country feathers of her past music to a new, traditional country sound, integrating styles the artist grew up on in East Tennessee including bluegrass, gospel and folk.

This alluring single is an untraditional and refreshing departure from conventional love songs, embracing Emily Ann's southern charm and clever innuendos that resonate particularly well with newlyweds, igniting a playful spark that they just can't resist. After being cooped up for so long during the last few years, who wouldn't want to get out and dance to this high-paced ditty? "This track is funny, energetic and playful and always a hit when we play it live," Emily Ann said.

"Chickens" was written by Emily Ann alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Trent Willmon and hit songwriter Paul Overstreet. The duo is just a sneak peek of the noteworthy collaborations on the album Roberts has incubated which also includes Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Jeremy Spillman, Parker Welling and more.

We go to bed with the chickens

Then we act like night owls

You know who ain't doing no sleeping

When were switching that light out

Ain't no dreaming under these covers

Ain't no keeping hands off of each other

Wake up in the morning tired as the dickens

Even though we go to bed with the chickens

Emily Ann's upcoming album Can't Hide Country, out September 22, is her first full-length release and is a testament to her unwavering dedication to crafting authentic country music that's reminiscent of her upbringing. Having co-written 12 out of the 13 songs, Emily Ann has woven together a collection of songs that beautifully reflect her journey as both an artist and a young woman navigating life's triumphs and tribulations. With Can't Hide Country, she delivers a refreshing blend of traditional country elements and modern sensibilities, capturing the essence of the genre while adding her own unique touch.

Related Stories

Emily Ann Roberts Announces 'Can't Hid Country' Album

Emily Ann Roberts' Sold-Out Show At Nashville's Station Inn Kickstarted A Memorable CMA Fest

Emily Ann Roberts Shares Romantic New Single 'Infinity'

Emily Ann Roberts Premieres 'He Set Her Off' Video

More Emily Ann Robert News