Jo Dee Messina Joins The PBS National Memorial Day Concert Lineup

(117) Country singer Jo Dee Messina is joining the lineup for the historic National Memorial Day Concert presented by PBS on Sunday, May 28. The celebrated event will again be hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and will feature many other notable performers including Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dulé Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty and Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program will also include a tribute to Vietnam War POWs and Gold Star families, as well as a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and a remembrance of World War II. Jo Dee will be accompanied by The National Symphony Orchestra as she performs "Heaven Was Needing a Hero," a song she wrote after we lost our first female soldier in combat.

The National Memorial Day Concert on PBS premieres on the Sunday evening before Memorial Day. Most stations air the Concert at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT and repeat the program at 9:30 p.m. ET. The concert is broadcast on PBS as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert can also be streamed live on their website, on YouTube, the PBS app and PBS.org. The concert will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast.

