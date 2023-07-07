Jo Dee Messina Releases New Single 'Just To Be Loved'

(117) Award-winning country music artist, Jo Dee Messina, released her brand new single, "Just To Be Loved," available everywhere now!

"Just To Be Loved" stemmed from Jo Dee's experience raising two young boys. "I'm seeing things that are coming across my phone from 12, 13-year-old girls and it's blowing my mind," she told Taste of Country. The song centers around a young girl grappling with her sense of self-worth due to her habit of comparing herself and her life to what she sees on social media.

The uplifting message in the lyrics is something we could all benefit from hearing. Fans have been thrilled about new music from the country music star, as she has teased the songs for tens of thousands of them at live shows ahead of its release.

Messina said, "The gist of the song is, don't change who you are just to be loved because God made you perfect. He made you priceless and He already loves you with a perfect love."

You look around at everybody's highlight reel

Picture perfect, pretty lies it makes you feel like

Your life is underrated

You get lost when you start chasing

Everything you think you're missing

But think what you've been missing

Just to be loved

Just to be loved

Just to be loved

Don't be somebody else to be loved

Just to be loved

Just to be loved

Written by Jo Dee, Jess Cates, Jordan Mohilowski and Tim Nichols, Jo Dee told the Gazette in Central City, Iowa, "I've been writing a lot, I've been so inspired. Melodies are pouring out of me. Prepare for lots of songs from me. I'm just so thankful, since looking back on my life, it wasn't pretty. I'm grateful for every day. I grew up poor and I've been so blessed with my career and family - and then there are the fans who come out and who have been so supportive."

With a noteworthy career spanning over two decades, Jo Dee Messina has become one of country music's most beloved artists. Her unique ability to infuse her songs with genuine emotion and her unwavering dedication to her craft have earned her numerous accolades. Messina's remarkable talent and down-to-earth persona have drawn fans from all over the country to see her on her wildly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour, which is running through November.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:

July 13 - West Salem, Wis.

July 14 - Chicago, Ill.

July 15 - Pierz, Minn.

July 21 - LaGrange, Ga.

July 22 - Cullman, Ala.

July 28 - Kearney, Neb.

July 29 - Mendon, Ill.

Aug. 3 - Wausau, Wis.

Aug. 4 - Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J.

Aug. 12 - West Chester, Ohio

Aug. 18 - Baker, Mont.

Aug. 19 - Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 8 - Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 9 - Savannah, Tenn.

Sept. 14 - Spencer, Iowa

Sept. 15 - Milwaukee, Wis.

Sept. 16 - Birch Run, Mich.

Sept. 22 - Frederick, Md.

Sept. 23 - Mount Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 7 - Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 19 - Greenville, S.C.

Oct. 20 - Kissimmee, Fla.

Oct. 21 - Charlotte, N.C.

Nov. 3 - Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 4 - Waco, Texas

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 11 - Indio, Calif.

Nov. 12 - Commerce, Calif.

