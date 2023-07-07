.

Jo Dee Messina Releases New Single 'Just To Be Loved'

07-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jo Dee Messina News Just To Be Loved single art July 07, 2023
Just To Be Loved single art

(117) Award-winning country music artist, Jo Dee Messina, released her brand new single, "Just To Be Loved," available everywhere now!

"Just To Be Loved" stemmed from Jo Dee's experience raising two young boys. "I'm seeing things that are coming across my phone from 12, 13-year-old girls and it's blowing my mind," she told Taste of Country. The song centers around a young girl grappling with her sense of self-worth due to her habit of comparing herself and her life to what she sees on social media.

The uplifting message in the lyrics is something we could all benefit from hearing. Fans have been thrilled about new music from the country music star, as she has teased the songs for tens of thousands of them at live shows ahead of its release.

Messina said, "The gist of the song is, don't change who you are just to be loved because God made you perfect. He made you priceless and He already loves you with a perfect love."

You look around at everybody's highlight reel
Picture perfect, pretty lies it makes you feel like
Your life is underrated
You get lost when you start chasing
Everything you think you're missing
But think what you've been missing

Just to be loved
Just to be loved
Just to be loved
Don't be somebody else to be loved
Just to be loved
Just to be loved

Written by Jo Dee, Jess Cates, Jordan Mohilowski and Tim Nichols, Jo Dee told the Gazette in Central City, Iowa, "I've been writing a lot, I've been so inspired. Melodies are pouring out of me. Prepare for lots of songs from me. I'm just so thankful, since looking back on my life, it wasn't pretty. I'm grateful for every day. I grew up poor and I've been so blessed with my career and family - and then there are the fans who come out and who have been so supportive."

With a noteworthy career spanning over two decades, Jo Dee Messina has become one of country music's most beloved artists. Her unique ability to infuse her songs with genuine emotion and her unwavering dedication to her craft have earned her numerous accolades. Messina's remarkable talent and down-to-earth persona have drawn fans from all over the country to see her on her wildly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour, which is running through November.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:
July 13 - West Salem, Wis.
July 14 - Chicago, Ill.
July 15 - Pierz, Minn.
July 21 - LaGrange, Ga.
July 22 - Cullman, Ala.
July 28 - Kearney, Neb.
July 29 - Mendon, Ill.
Aug. 3 - Wausau, Wis.
Aug. 4 - Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J.
Aug. 12 - West Chester, Ohio
Aug. 18 - Baker, Mont.
Aug. 19 - Calgary, Alberta
Sept. 8 - Nashville, Tenn.
Sept. 9 - Savannah, Tenn.
Sept. 14 - Spencer, Iowa
Sept. 15 - Milwaukee, Wis.
Sept. 16 - Birch Run, Mich.
Sept. 22 - Frederick, Md.
Sept. 23 - Mount Vernon, Ky.
Oct. 7 - Hiawassee, Ga.
Oct. 19 - Greenville, S.C.
Oct. 20 - Kissimmee, Fla.
Oct. 21 - Charlotte, N.C.
Nov. 3 - Lubbock, Texas
Nov. 4 - Waco, Texas
Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz.
Nov. 11 - Indio, Calif.
Nov. 12 - Commerce, Calif.

Related Stories
Jo Dee Messina Releases New Single 'Just To Be Loved'

Jo Dee Messina Performed 'Heaven Was Needing a Hero' At National Memorial Day Concert

Jo Dee Messina Joins The PBS National Memorial Day Concert Lineup

The Dryes Announce Tour Dates With Jo Dee Massina

More Jo Dee Messina News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more

The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Paul McCartney- Atreyu Announce New EP With 'Gone' Video- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Leads Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series- Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share Video- Ashley McBryde- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose