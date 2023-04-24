Valley Release New Single 'Break For You'

(Capitol) JUNO nominated, alternative-pop band Valley - Rob Laska, Michael "Mickey" Brandolino, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James - share their steadfast new single "Break For You" through Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada. "Break For You" arrives as the third single from the band's upcoming sophomore album Lost In Translation set to release on June 23.

Valley have been performing "Break For You" live as part of their set list during the first few dates on tour to rave responses from audiences, the track blending seamlessly into their catalogue of danceable love songs. Drummer and vocalist Karah James, explains "'Break for You' was one of those songs that just fell from the sky and into our lap. The lyrics and melodies effortlessly unfolded as we wrote the song and when we listened back for the first time, we felt that it was a special one." Karah continues, "The concept isn't anything ground-breaking, but it's a universal one that we said in a way that felt true to us and our relationships. This song is a reminder to a loved one that they don't have to bear their burdens alone." Karah continues, "It's a guardian angel looking after us from near or far and a loyalty to pay it forward. The good and the bad parts of life aren't meant to be lived alone, and if we just let each other in, our lives could be even more colourful."

"Break For You" follows two previously released tracks "Throwback Tears" which was covered by Kerala folk/indie group When Chai Met Toast and shared on Rolling Stone India and has racked up over four million global stream plus "Good, but not together," that was released alongside a live performance video. All three tracks are set to be included as part of the band's highly anticipated upcoming album, see below for full track listing, now revealed by the band.

Valley have kicked off their North American 'Lost In Translation Tour' headlining tour in Canada earlier this month, including two sold-out nights in Toronto and head out on their U.S. leg tomorrow in Philadelphia. Fans attending their shows are getting an exclusive listen of songs off the Lost In Translation album ahead of it's release in June. The band quickly sold-out dates in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver with many of the shows low on tickets. See the updated list of tour dates below.

LOST IN TRANSLATION TRACKLIST

theme

Lost In Translation

Throwback Tears

Natural

Break For You

Have A Good Summer (Without Me)

Good, but not together

Evenings & Weekends

i thought i could fly

Either Way, I'm Going Your Way

I Haven't Seen You In Forever

We Don't Need Malibu

Keep My Stuff

Big Jet Plane

Fishbowl

"Lost In Translation" 2023 Tour

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*

April 26 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

April 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*SOLD OUT

April 30 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*

May 02 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Filmore Charlotte*

May 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

May 06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

May 07 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

May 09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*

May 11 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston*

May 12 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas*

May 13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*SOLD OUT

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre*

May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

May 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*

May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*SOLD OUT

May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

May 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit*

May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

May 31 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*

June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*

June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*

^w/ Devon Cole

*w/ Aidan Bissett

