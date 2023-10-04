Destruction Kick Off their 40th Anniversary Tour

(Napalm) Destruction have embarked on their grand 40 Years Of Destruction anniversary tour throughout South America and Europe - catapulting their fans straight into the seventh heaven of metallic bliss! The band - known as one of the Big Teutonic 4 - will celebrate their biggest hits and most legendary uncompromising killer riffs alongside new tracks taken from their recently released album, Diabolical, that entered German Charts at #12.
This incredibly wild ride begins today and caters pure thrash metal sound to their fans in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador, before sharpening the axe for Europe. Kicking off in Berlin on October 17, DESTRUCTION will raid along Whiplash, Enforcer and Crisix, and prove that they're stronger than they've ever been in their four decades of thrash metal reign!
Schmier on the 40 years anniversary: "This is a once in a lifetime tour and anniversary, I hope many companions, friends and fans will come along to see us and to say hello! After the last difficult years, celebrating the band's 40th birthday is super special and so precious!
"The Euro run has such a killer line up, that many fans from other regions of the world wrote us to bring it to their country! What an honorable demand, I wish it would be that easy! ;) So thanks for all the amazing years, see you on the road, let's celebrate!"
South America Tour Dates 2023
04.10.23 MEX - Monterrey / Cafe Iguana
05.10.23 MEX - San Luis / Bunker
06.10.23 MEX - Guadalajara / Foro Independencia
07.10.23 MEX - Chihuahua / Pistoleros Bar
08.10.23 MEX - Mexico City / Circo Volador
10.10.23 CL - Santiago / Teatro Coliseo
11.10.23 AR - Buenos Aires / Arena Sur
12.10.23 EC - Quito / Demetrio Aguilera
Europe Tour Dates 2023
+ w/Whiplash, Enforcer, Crisix
* without Enforcer
17.10.23 DE - Berlin / Lido
18.10.23 CZ - Pardubice / Zluty pes
19.10.23 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
20.10.23 DE - Lingen / Alter Schlachthof
21.10.23 FR - Cleon / Craft Beer Rock Fest 4*
22.10.23 FR - Nantes / Warehouse
24.10.23 UK - London / The Garage
25.10.23 UK - Wolverhampton / KK's Steel Mill
26.10.23 UK - London / The Underworld
27.10.23 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
28.10.23 IT - Milan / Slaughter Club
30.10.23 DE - Glauchau / Alte Spinnerei
31.10.23 PL - Warsaw / Proxima
01.11.23 CZ - Ostrava / Barrak Music Club
02.11.23 CZ - Suchdol nad Luznici / Rocktime
03.11.23 DE - Bochum / Matrix
04.11.23 BE - Louvain-La-Neuve / Mass Deathtruction Festival
05.11.23 NL - Tilburg / 013 Poppodium
