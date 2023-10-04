Singled Out: Core's Daydream Junkie

Alt-rockers Core recently released their new single "Daydream Junkie" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Johnson them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Daydream Junkie is a song that kind of wrote itself...almost like I was just thinking out loud without realizing it. It's essentially a conversation that needed to be had without having the courage to actually do it. Instead, what happened was this emotional mess of a song.

I've always been a fan of letting the listener kind of take ownership of the songs as it applies to their particular situation. For that reason, I try to not ever be too "on the nose" with what I write about. Unless that is the point intended. But as I said, this one just came out. It's very personal and specific to my situation at the time. But that doesn't mean someone else can't take it differently. And that's totally fine.

I guess the general mood is one of frustration, temptation, infatuation, obsession & addiction. Just basically being attracted to something that you know you can't or shouldn't have, and that you know is not good for you. Whatever your vice is, it consumes you to point that it's all you think about. Or in this case, daydream about. Visibility. Sex. Drugs. Power. Control. Companionship. Acceptance. Pick your vice.

In the end, I think surrendering to the idea that it's o.k. to be weak sometimes can lead you to a path of inner strength. Accepting that there are just things in life beyond your control and letting go of that anxiety can be a calming force if you let it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

