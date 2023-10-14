Keith Emerson Box Set Celebrated With Aaron Emerson And Friends 'Lucky Man' Video

(TPC) The Keith Emerson, 20CD Box Set Variations has been launched and a video has been released of the re-working of the ELP track Lucky Man performed by Aaron Emerson and friends.

This powerful and inspiring version of the classic track written by Greg Lake and originally performed by Emerson Lake and Palmer, features Keith's son Aaron and a host of rock music luminaries as they pay tribute to the extraordinary talents of Keith Emerson - one of the greatest musicians of all time.

The idea to record a version of this much-loved song was born out of the friendship between Aaron and LA-based singer songwriter Brett Copeland. Aaron and Copeland used to play together in a band called The Last Drag, who would regularly perform on Sunset Strip at the world-renown Whisky A Go Go.

Emerson recalls " I remember my Dad coming to see us play at the Whisky and telling me that he'd played there with The Nice. He thought it was really cool to see me up there, on stage. He even became my roadie that night!" Through Copeland, Aaron was introduced to guitarist Matt Fuller (Puddle of Mud, Bow Wow Wow) and drummer Zac St John (B52's, Stevie Wonder, Infinity).

As lockdown descended Aaron and Copeland came up with a plan to record a cover of Lucky Man and Fuller and St John were quickly recruited. Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper) soon joined the team to contribute bass guitar, each musician recording their parts remotely due to lockdown restrictions. Further world class musicians contributed to what was developing into an incredible project, including Marc Bonilla (Keith Emerson Band, Glenn Hughes) and the inimitable Geoff Downes (Asia, Yes, The Buggles, Downes Braide Association).

The final piece of the jigsaw puzzle came in the form of Nathan James (Inglorious). Aaron says "Choosing the singer was really hard because, let's face it, nobody sounds like Greg Lake, but Nathan has an amazing voice and he brings a different, more rocky vibe to the song."

However this version of Lucky Man's crowning glory and the greatest nod to the genius that was Keith Emerson, comes from the performance of his own son Aaron who takes on the unenviable task of the song's famous Moog solo.

In a final act of remembrance and authenticity, Aaron flew to the Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project (EMEAPP) in Philadelphia, a private museum where Keith Emerson's famous Moog resides. With the help of the project's own Vince Pupilo and Drew Raison, Aaron was able to perform (and have filmed) the Lucky Man solo on his father's own famous synthesiser, beloved by Emerson fans around the world. "Playing on Dad's Moog is a moment I will never forget." Aaron commented "I'm very happy to know that my Dad's entire collection is at EMEAPP and is very much looked after."

The video which accompanies this re-working of the ELP classic was created by multi-award winning composer and cinematographer, Tim Janssens (Ne-Yo, Flo Rida, Nelly Furtado).

The Keith Emerson box set, Variations, releases today. A 20 CD deep dive into the creative life of this musical genius. There is no finer, deeper or more definitive collection of Keith's work available. So what better way to honour this occasion than the release of his son's Lucky Man video.

The final word goes to Aaron, who contemplates the fact that everyone involved in this project contributed without compensation, acting purely out of love and respect for his father: "I'm so thankful to everyone who put in their valuable time to make this song happen. Everyone put their own vibe into it - and it works."

Lucky Man was written by Greg Lake

Originally performed by Emerson Lake & Palmer

Performing on this version of Lucky Man are:

Aaron Emerson : Moog Modular Synthesizer

Nathan James : Vocals

Geoff Downes : Keyboards

Mark Bonilla : Electric Guitars

Chuck Wright : Bass Guitars

Matt Fuller : Acoustic Guitars

Zac St.John : Drums

Rick Sailon : Mandolin

Video edited by Tim Janssens

