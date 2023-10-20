Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Hold On", which was produced by Kevin Shirley and released via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records
"'Hold On' is a track that wrestles with the question of every touring musician of how long can you hold on to this crazy lifestyle of being on the road, away from loved ones and family," comments Robert Jon. "The song was recorded at Village Studios in LA and started out as a soundcheck riff, with promise. It turned into a riff-based rock classic, with soaring vocals and ripping guitar lines."
Robert Jon & The Wreck are touring extensively in 2023, bringing their new music to fans both in the United States and Europe. They are currently on a European tour, covering countries like Germany, the Netherlands, UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland. After wrapping up in Europe on October 8th, the band will head to the U.S. in November. They will start by supporting The Mavericks for four shows, followed by their own headline tour that will continue until December 10th and end the year with newly added shows supporting Blackberry Smoke. For more details and ticket information, visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
US FALL TOUR 2023
11/16/23 - MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre*
11/17/23 - EL CAJON, CA - The Magnolia*
11/18/23 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*
11/19/23 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*
11/25/23 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit
11/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
11/28/23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House
11/29/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre - (Support for Joanne Shaw Taylor)
11/30/23 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard
12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe
12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan
12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10
12/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue
12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
12/29/23 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ***
12/30/23 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall ***
12/31/23 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ***
*SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS
*** SUPPORTING BLACKBERRY SMOKE
US TOUR 2024
2/7/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room
2/8/2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis
2/10/2024 - Winter Park, CO - Devil's Craft
2/13/2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
2/14/2024 - Austin, TX - Antone's
2/15/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
2/16/2024 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary
2/17/2024 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club
2/18/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah
2/20/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - House of Music Tallahassee
2/28/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
2/29/2024 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
3/1/2024 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
3/2/2024 - Maryville, TN - The Shed
3/3/2024 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
