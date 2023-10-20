Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Hold On", which was produced by Kevin Shirley and released via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records

"'Hold On' is a track that wrestles with the question of every touring musician of how long can you hold on to this crazy lifestyle of being on the road, away from loved ones and family," comments Robert Jon. "The song was recorded at Village Studios in LA and started out as a soundcheck riff, with promise. It turned into a riff-based rock classic, with soaring vocals and ripping guitar lines."

Robert Jon & The Wreck are touring extensively in 2023, bringing their new music to fans both in the United States and Europe. They are currently on a European tour, covering countries like Germany, the Netherlands, UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland. After wrapping up in Europe on October 8th, the band will head to the U.S. in November. They will start by supporting The Mavericks for four shows, followed by their own headline tour that will continue until December 10th and end the year with newly added shows supporting Blackberry Smoke. For more details and ticket information, visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/

US FALL TOUR 2023

11/16/23 - MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre*

11/17/23 - EL CAJON, CA - The Magnolia*

11/18/23 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*

11/19/23 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*

11/25/23 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit

11/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

11/28/23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

11/29/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre - (Support for Joanne Shaw Taylor)

11/30/23 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard

12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe

12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10

12/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue

12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

12/29/23 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ***

12/30/23 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall ***

12/31/23 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ***

*SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS

*** SUPPORTING BLACKBERRY SMOKE

US TOUR 2024

2/7/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

2/8/2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis

2/10/2024 - Winter Park, CO - Devil's Craft

2/13/2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2/14/2024 - Austin, TX - Antone's

2/15/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

2/16/2024 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary

2/17/2024 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club

2/18/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

2/20/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - House of Music Tallahassee

2/28/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

2/29/2024 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

3/1/2024 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

3/2/2024 - Maryville, TN - The Shed

3/3/2024 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

