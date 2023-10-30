Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour

Next summer rock fans will get to party like it's 1999 with the reunited Creed announced that they will be launching a 40-city Summer of '99 Tour of North America.

Finger Eleven will be along for the full ride with 3 Doors Down as support on a majority of the tour with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off on July 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI and will make stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Dallas, and Holmdel among others, before wrapping up on September 28th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, October 31, with the general onsale starting Friday, November 3 at 10am local time on www.creed.com.

CREED: SUMMER OF '99 TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, July 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center * =Friday, July 19 - Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair * = (Not A Live Nation Date)Saturday, July 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam * = (Not A Live Nation Date)Tuesday, July 23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =Wednesday, July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion + =Friday, July 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live + =Saturday, July 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =Tuesday, July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage # =Wednesday, July 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre + =Friday, August 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center + =Saturday, August 3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake + =Tuesday, August 6 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =Wednesday, August 7 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center + =Friday, August 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + =Saturday, August 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center + =Tuesday, August 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater x =Wednesday, August 14 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =Saturday, August 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =Saturday, August 17 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Not A Live Nation Date)Tuesday, August 20 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion x =Wednesday, August 21 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center + =Friday, August 23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium + =Saturday, August 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC + =Saturday, August 31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)Sunday, September 1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre + =Wednesday, September 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =Friday, September 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre + =Saturday, September 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + = (Not A Live Nation Date)Tuesday, September 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^ =Wednesday, September 11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion + =Friday, September 13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center + =Saturday, September 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =Monday, September 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^ =Wednesday, September 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =Friday, September 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + =Saturday, September 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =Tuesday, September 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place x =Wednesday, September 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =Friday, September 27 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater + =Saturday, September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down - ^ Daughtry - * Switchfoot - x Tonic - # Big Wreck - = Finger Eleven

