The Who Reportedly In Talks For Extended Residency
(Gibson) Elton John has officially announced that he'll close out his longstanding Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May of 2018. So, who will replace him? As it turns out, it may be another talent out of England. According to U.K.'s The Mirror, the Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are in talks to perform a series at The Colosseum that would last for - get this - as long as two years. "Elton is leaving, so the promoters and resort wanted to bring in an act of equal stature," the newspaper reports, citing a "Las Vegas insider." The source also states that promoters AEG Live and Caesars are looking for The Who to start their residency by July of 2018. The Mirror adds that The Who could take in an upwards of $46 million from the residency, if they play enough shows. If you recall, The Who rocked their first lengthy Las Vegas engagement this past summer, a six-show stint that ran from July 29 to Aug. 11 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "Their shows this summer were a critical success and a sellout, with Roger's voice sounding better than ever…" the insider explained to The Mirror, "They enjoyed the gigs and unique opportunity of a residency and were open to repeating it for a longer run." here.
