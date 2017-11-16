Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto'

The new effort sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry.

A cover of the 1960s protest song, "Eve Of Destruction", and a pair of instrumentals round out the set, including "Spanish Sushi", which was produced and arranged by The Perry Boys with Joe on guitars and bass, Roman adding synthesizer programming and Tony handling drum programming. "It's going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to," says Joe, "because there's such a wide variety of tunes."

"Sweetzerland Manifesto" was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by Perry and Bruce Witkin, with Johnny Depp serving as executive producer and additional help from Jack Douglas who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks. Read more here.