Chris Young Reflects On His Sister Joining the Marines
11-20-2017
Chris Young

(Radio.com) Chris Young still remembers the day his younger sister, Dorothy, told him she was joining the Marines. As he explains, he was the last one in his family to learn the news.

Before his performance in Chicago last Wednesday (November 15) at Stars and Strings, which celebrates our nation's military heroes and their families, he spoke with Radio.com about the experience.

"She was trying not to tell me," he admits. "She told my whole family she was going into the Marine Corps and wanted to tell me last. She was worried I was going to be upset with her. But I'm so proud of her for that. It was something that she wanted to do and there is always going to be that connection that she holds to that and that I hold to everything that's a military cause for the rest of my life."

Young has traveled to Iraq, Germany and South Korea as well as all over the U.S. to perform for our troops and he says it's something that's important to him. It's also why he signed on to be a part of this year's Stars and Strings concert. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

