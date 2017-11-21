Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released

Fans can view footage of the first live performances of the group's new single, "Meadow", as well as "Still Remains" from 1994's "Purple." A veteran of the Detroit music scene, Gutt (pronounced goot) was chosen during the band's open audition call for a vocalist after the 2015 departure of Chester Bennington, who returned to Linkin Park before his passing a few months ago.

Gutt was discovered by a bassist Robert DeLeo after playing a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires, even though he hadn't submitted an audition tape.

"Talk about a happy accident," explains Robert. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song."

In September 2016, the four of them started working together and spent the next several months finishing off song ideas and writing new music for an album due in spring 2018.

The third singer in Stone Temple Pilots' recording history, Gutt acknowledges the band's legendary original frontman Scott Weiland, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 48 from an accidental overdose while on tour.

"No one will ever fill Scott's shoes and I'm not trying to - he's a legend," says Gutt. "But these songs deserve to be performed and people want to hear them. I'm just honored that the guys chose me to help them continue to build this band's legacy." Watch the video here.