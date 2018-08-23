KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's upcoming comeback concert will be even more special with the acclaimed musician and songwriter revealing that he has added a "full shred" set with electric guitar to the previously announced unplugged performance.

The special show will be will be taking place at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on December 7th and is dubbed The Songs. The Music. The Stories: Vinnie Vincent Live In Concert.

The show, Vinnie's first in one is 30 years, is set to begin with an acoustic set, followed by an intermission, and then the full shred electric set. The concert will also include a special guest appearance from original Vinnie Vincent Invasion singer and former Journey star Robert Fleischman and feature performances of classic KISS and VVI songs.

Vinnie explained the change of plans, "I've been paying attention to what the fans are writing and saying, and seeing how many fans want me to put on the electric guitar and shred on so many of the great songs we all know and love."





