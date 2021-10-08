The Three Tremors Share New Song and Announce Album and Tour

Metal vocalist supergroup The Three Tremors have shared "Bone Breaker," the first single from their forthcoming album and announced plans to hit the road next month to support the effort.
The group features featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens , Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin, and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" and their sophomore album, entitled "Guardians Of The Void", will be hitting stores on November 5th.
They will be hitting the road on November 3rd for a U.S. tour in support of the record, kicking things off at The Cellar in Hamden, CT and wrapping up the trek on November 21st in Milwaukee at Club Garibaldi.
Owens had this to say, "We had just started our second North American tour promoting the 'Solo Versions,' when everything started to shut down. It was a shame because we had some really good momentum and the shows were selling well - including a few that were sold out in advance. When we realized that we could be sitting home for a while, we all started putting these new songs together and recording them."
Harry added, "I had moved to Greece during this whole time and the guys started sending me song after song at a furious pace. The songs were kick ass and I found it easier and more natural to collaborate and add my ideas and nuances. We have toured and done so many shows together now that the comfort level was there, and they came together really quick. The end result is amazing."
Sean concluded, "Everyone in the band has a lot of other projects going on, so it was good we could all pull together and make this follow up album. Now Sean our drummer (Elg) is also in KK's Priest, so we are stoked that we could not only put out another record, but also get a tour in before everyone gets busy. We have spent so much time together - we are like a heavy metal street gang, and have a blast performing these songs and going on the road. With these new songs available from the GUARDIANS OF THE VOID album, our setlist will be supremely vicious!!"
11/3 Wednesday Hamden, CT The Cellar
11/4 Thursday Clifton, NJ Dingbatz
11/5 Friday Pottstown, PA Rivet Canteen and Assembly
11/6 Saturday Long Island, NY Barnum Ballroom
11/7 Sunday Wilmington, DE Bar XIII 1
11/10 Wednesday Brooklyn, NY Arrogant Swine
11/11 Thursday Wiles Barre, PA Stage West
11/12 Friday Rochester, NY TBA
11/13 Saturday Buffalo, NY TBA
11/15 Monday Syracuse, NY Sharkey's
11/17 Wednesday Akron, OH Empire Concert Club
11/18 Thursday St Louis, MO 21 Rock
11/19 Friday Detroit, MI Token Lounge
11/20 Saturday Chicago, IL The Forge
11/21 Sunday Milwaukee, WI Club Garibaldi
