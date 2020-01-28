The Three Tremors Release Video And Expand U.S. Tour

Metal vocalist supergroup The Three Tremors have released a new music video for their track "Sonic Suicide" and have added dates to their U.S. tour.

The new visual is from a track from The Three Tremors-The Solo Versions," 3-disc package which features each of the singers (Tim 'Ripper Owens of Judas Priest Iced Earth fame, and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck of Cage, Death Dealer, and Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin of Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force) singing the songs from their self-titled debut. Watch the video here.

Sean had this to say, "This video has some cool footage from our recent round of touring and speaks to the state of our media world we live in today where free speech is constantly under attack. Heavy metal has always been on the frontline defending and rebelling against censorship in all of its forms."

Harry commented, "This reminds me of what it was like to be in high school and rocking out in your bedroom to heavy metal feeling like it was you against the world!"



Tim added, "This is one of my favorite songs on the record and it this radio edit version rocks. I like what they did with it and we felt strongly that is deserved a video to hammer home the strong message it has."

Fans can catch them on the road for their just expanded U.S. tour. See the dates below:

Jan 27 Mon in Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live

Jan 28 Tues in Dallas, TX at Trees

Jan 29 Wed in Houston, TX at Scout Bar

Jan 30 Thurs in Ybor City, FL at Crowbar

Jan 31 Fri in West Palm Beach, FL at Respectables

Feb 1 Sat in Orlando, FL at Soundbar

Mar 25 Wed in West Hollywood, CA at Whiskey a Go Go

Mar 26 Thurs in Seattle, WA at El Corazon

Mar 27 Fri in SLC, UT at Liquid Joe's

Mar 28 Sat in Denver, CO at Herman's Hideaway

Mar 29 Sun in Santa Ana, CA at Malones

Mar 30 Mon in San Diego, CA at Brick by Brick

Apr 1 Wed in Clifton, NJ at Dingbatz

Apr 2 Thurs in Waterford, NY at Chrome

Apr 3 Fri in New Bedford, MA at The Vault Music Hall

Apr 4 Sat in Brooklyn, NY at Kingsland

Apr 5 Sun in Elmhurst, NY at Blackthorn 51

Apr 7 Tues in Des Moines, Iowa at Vaudeville Mews

Apr 8 Wed in Westland, MI at Token Lounge

Apr 9 Thurs in Joliet, II at The Forge

Apr 10 Fri in Milwaukee, WI at Club Girabaldi's

Apr 11 Sat in Minneapolis, MN at Whiskey Junction





