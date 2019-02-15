|
Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned
02-15-2019
The Three Tremors self-titled album is hitting stores next week and to celebrate we asked one of the three iconic vocalists in the group, Sean Peck, to tell us about the song "Bullets For The Damned". Apart from Sean, the group also features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples) and Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force). Here is the story:
Bullets For The Damned was at first just a song title I came up with and loved it. I had been sitting on it for a while even before we decided to embark on this crazy Three Tremors journey. It would have been a perfect album title for my last Death Dealer album since that was kind of a Western Theme but I resisted and saved it for the Three Tremors album. It was the first song we wrote for the album and I actually came up with the musical foundation for it which Dave Garcia translated and augmented. It had a really cool prechorus build up and I was excited about the song as we were recording the demo for it. The chorus was just not working for me and we were in the studio arguing about it and trying to come up with a solution when Casey Trask our other guitarist walked in and plugged in his guitar. He busted out the shredding chorus riff and the hair stood up on my arm and I shouted "F*** yes!" I started singing the new melody to it right away and I knew we had a home run of a heavy metal track.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Related Stories
Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned
Metal Supergroup The Three Tremors Announce Album Listening Event