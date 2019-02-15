News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned

02-15-2019
The Three Tremors

The Three Tremors self-titled album is hitting stores next week and to celebrate we asked one of the three iconic vocalists in the group, Sean Peck, to tell us about the song "Bullets For The Damned". Apart from Sean, the group also features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples) and Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force). Here is the story:

Bullets For The Damned was at first just a song title I came up with and loved it. I had been sitting on it for a while even before we decided to embark on this crazy Three Tremors journey. It would have been a perfect album title for my last Death Dealer album since that was kind of a Western Theme but I resisted and saved it for the Three Tremors album. It was the first song we wrote for the album and I actually came up with the musical foundation for it which Dave Garcia translated and augmented. It had a really cool prechorus build up and I was excited about the song as we were recording the demo for it. The chorus was just not working for me and we were in the studio arguing about it and trying to come up with a solution when Casey Trask our other guitarist walked in and plugged in his guitar. He busted out the shredding chorus riff and the hair stood up on my arm and I shouted "F*** yes!" I started singing the new melody to it right away and I knew we had a home run of a heavy metal track.

I then worked on the lyrics and as every metal head should know, every metal album absolutely has to have a song about witches or vampires. So I came up with some shrouded lines about a dystopian future ravaged by the undead vampire style. I was envisioning like the movie Priest kind of. I was happy with how the lyrics came out and we recorded the final version which I sent off to Harry and Ripper to work on as the first Tremors track with all of our vocals on it. When we got their tracks back Dave and I were stunned on how badass they were and began the impossible task of layering everyone in and choosing who went where. This was our first song so it was not easy at all, it got easier as the album went along but this one was a bitch.

We fashioned the album cover off of the concept of the song and tried to keep an apocalyptic theme throughout. I love how the cover came out and it was all inspired by this song! Then the music video concept for the song was following the same path but has us shooting monsters instead of vampires but it still looks really cool. So overall we love the song and playing live with the other two singers is insane a super powerful I gotta say. Come out and see for yourself! Hail

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


