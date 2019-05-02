The Three Tremors Release 'Fly Or Die' Video

Metal vocalists supergroup The Three Tremors have released a music video for their song "Fly or Die." The track comes from their self-titled debut album.

The group features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer). The video can be seen here.

Sean had this to say, "This video was great to shoot on a bunch of levels. First I am a big war buff and being in the cockpit of that Mustang was incredible. To think all those brave warriors did battle in those tight, cramped cockpits, gives you an entirely new perspective on just how insane it must have been. Next I think the metal godz were smiling on us that day as it was the eye of the storm, and the only clear day without heavy rain for 2 weeks straight. The mountains surrounding San Diego were covered in snow and the air was crisp, it was a glorious day to do this tribute to such an important event in American history. After playing this song live now for over 30 plus shows, a lot of fans have been calling it the "Aces High" of the modern age which of course is the ultimate heavy metal compliment! "

Harry said, "Best 'hair day' of my life!! Blast being a part of the past! Always the best time of my life filming with my metal brothers!"

Ripper added, " This is another great song to play live. The place always fires off once this song gets going".





